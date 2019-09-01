Police: Phillips County constable shot in Helena-West Helena

Posted 11:43 am, September 1, 2019, by , Updated at 01:47PM, September 1, 2019

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A constable with the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office was shot in Helena-West Helena on Saturday night.

According to Helena-West Helena police chief James Smith, a constable named Wilburn Strotter was shot in his home in the area of East Baldwin & North 9th Street.

The shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Chief Smith says that Strotter was in bed when a bullet came through the back wall and struck him in the back.

Strotter was airlifted to a hospital in Memphis. Chief Smith says that Strotter is now in stable condition.

Helena-West Helena police located casings in nearby roadways, but they do not believe that Strotter was the target of the shooting.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

