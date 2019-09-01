× Police: 2 killed, 1 injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot and killed, and another person was injured during a shooting in South Memphis.

Memphis police say the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning in the 1300 block of Elvis Presley.

Police say that officers found two men shot inside of a Jeep. Both men went to the hospital in critical condition, but neither of them survived their injuries.

Officers later found a third victim who had been injured by broken glass.

Police say that they do not have any suspect information at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.