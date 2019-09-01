× Man killed in shooting at Lee County lounge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting outside a lounge in Lee County, Arkansas killed a Pine Bluff man early Sunday, authorities said.

The Lee County Sheriff’s office said the shooting began with a disturbance at the J&J Lounge, 8271 Highway 1, in the Haynes community between Marianna and Forrest City.

Tony O. Brown, 41, was killed in that shooting, the sheriff’s office said. His body was taken to the state crime lab.

The sheriff’s department responded to the lounge at 1:37 a.m. and contacted the Arkansas State Police to request assistance from special agents.

State police arrested Alfred D. Johnson, 49, of Forrest City, on Sunday afternoon. He was charged with first-degree murder and taken to the Lee County Jail on $500,000 bond.