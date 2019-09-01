× Juvenile charged as adult in Holly Springs shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old has been charged as an adult with attempted murder and possession of a weapon by a felon following a shooting in Holly Springs, Mississippi.

Holly Springs officers responded to a shooting Aug. 25 on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

They say a victim at the scene identified Jeremiah Sims as the person responsible for the shooting.

Police said Sims has been charged as an adult in previous crimes and has felony convictions.

He is jailed on a bond of $150,000.