Delta Fair addresses safety after Saturday night shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cell phone video shows frantic families running from an exit at the Delta Fair Saturday night after the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and a fair spokesperson say someone started shooting.

The shots were fired around 9:30. A fair spokesperson said no one was shot on the grounds.

Investigators say they don’t know how many shots were fired, but photos from visitors show at least seven evidence markers where shell casings were found.

On social media fair officials initially blamed fireworks set off by “troublemakers” but that post was later edited after the sheriff’s office confirmed that shots were fired.

A spokesperson for the fair said Sunday that the fireworks apparently were not set off in the midway as the original Facebook post said, but in a building,

and that there were two separate incidents.

“We had two kids that shot some fireworks off in the building, and our person that reported that thought that the incident was – that happened down there – was the same incident, and it was not,” said Matt Snyder, director of safety and emergency services.

Both Facebook posts have since been deleted.

Snyder also said some people were hurt, but it’s unclear how.

Champ Lewis was in the Agricenter when the shots were fired.

“There were women and children running all over the place just trying to figure out which was the best exit to go out of … and they were just going ballistic,” Lewis said.

Kristin Thorne and her 8- and 13-year-old nieces were on a ride, split between two different carts, when they heard the shots.

“We were all screaming, ‘Get us off this ride!’ because people were jumping fences, running towards the exit and we were ready to get off and go to,” Thorne said.

“I looked at the people in front of me on the ride and they were screaming, crying — `cause they were little girls — and then they ducked down and I thought, I should do that, too,” Jazmin Rix said.

Snyder says the fair has security protocols in place to protect people, like checking every bag and wanding visitors at random.

But people we spoke to Saturday say they didn’t see that, saying no one was checking anything.

Snyder said the fair was checking into that, saying they’ve already ordered more wands and are willing to make necessary security changes to keep people safe in the future.