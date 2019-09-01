× Census Bureau hiring 1,000 in Shelby County for 2020 census

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Census Bureau is hiring more than 1,000 workers for temporary jobs in Shelby County supporting the 2020 census.

The pay rate begins at $15 per hour plus 58 cents per mile and all positions include paid training. Many offer flexible work hours.

Available jobs include recruiting assistants; field supervisors, census takers, office operations supervisors and clerks.

The application process is online at www.2020Census.gov/jobs