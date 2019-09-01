This March 23, 2018 photo shows an envelope containing a 2018 census test letter mailed to a resident in Providence, R.I. The nation’s only test run of the 2020 Census is in Rhode Island, and its drawing concerns from community leaders, good government groups and others about how it’s being run. (AP Photo/Michelle R. Smith)
Census Bureau hiring 1,000 in Shelby County for 2020 census
This March 23, 2018 photo shows an envelope containing a 2018 census test letter mailed to a resident in Providence, R.I. The nation’s only test run of the 2020 Census is in Rhode Island, and its drawing concerns from community leaders, good government groups and others about how it’s being run. (AP Photo/Michelle R. Smith)
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Census Bureau is hiring more than 1,000 workers for temporary jobs in Shelby County supporting the 2020 census.
The pay rate begins at $15 per hour plus 58 cents per mile and all positions include paid training. Many offer flexible work hours.
Available jobs include recruiting assistants; field supervisors, census takers, office operations supervisors and clerks.