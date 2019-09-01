× 1 injured, 1 arrested after crash in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say one person was critically injured, and another woman was arrested, after a crash in South Memphis.

The crash happened at around 12:46 a.m. Sunday morning in the area of South Third & McLemore.

Police say that this was a two-vehicle crash. The passenger from the first vehicle was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, neither driver had a valid driver’s license.

Police arrested 55-year-old Rosiland McNeal, the driver of the first vehicle.

McNeal has been charged with driving with a suspended/revoked license, violation of financial law, failure to yield while turning left and violation of vehicle registration law.

Police say that the driver of the second vehicle was issued a citation.