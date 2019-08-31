× SCSO investigating shots fired at Delta Fair

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials are investigating a report of shots fired at the Delta Fair on Saturday.

The shooting incident occurred just before 9:30 p.m., a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. There were no injuries resulting from the incident, SCSO said.

Detectives are still on the scene investigating.

No arrests have been made at this time.

On social media, the Delta Fair initially denied the reports of a shooting and claimed it was fireworks.

Anyway, y’all…#DeltaFair is still goin’ strong! Some trouble makers thought it would be a cute prank to set off fireworks in the Midway, scaring those of us out here having a good time. PLEASE be considerate of other peoples safety and DO NOT bring fireworks into the Fair! — Delta Fair (@DeltaFair) September 1, 2019

Shortly after, SCSO confirmed they were investigating shots fired.

WREG will update this story if we learn more.