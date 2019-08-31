SCSO investigating shots fired at Delta Fair

Posted 10:27 pm, August 31, 2019, by , Updated at 10:32PM, August 31, 2019

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials are investigating a report of shots fired at the Delta Fair on Saturday.

The shooting incident occurred just before 9:30 p.m., a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. There were no injuries resulting from the incident, SCSO said.

Detectives are still on the scene investigating.

No arrests have been made at this time.

On social media, the Delta Fair initially denied the reports of a shooting and claimed it was fireworks.

Shortly after, SCSO confirmed they were investigating shots fired.

WREG will update this story if we learn more.

