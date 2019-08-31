× Police: Gunshot victim shows up at Walmart in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a man suffering from a gunshot wound showed up at a Walmart in Whitehaven.

Police responded to the Walmart in the 5200 block of Elvis Presley just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to police, the victim said that he had been walking when the suspect pulled up next to him and tried to talk to him. When the victim refused to talk, the suspect shot him.

Police say the victim is in critical condition.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.