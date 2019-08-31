Four people shot in five-hour span overnight in Memphis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating after four people were shot in a span of about five hours Friday night. So far, they haven’t made any arrests.

The bloodshed began around 10 p.m. when police say two men were shot in a drive-by on East Rollins Road in southwest Memphis.

A witness told investigators he saw someone in a black, four-door car pull up, roll down all their windows and start shooting.

“This got to stop," community advocate Gregory Stokes said. “You can’t walk out the door to go to the store, you gotta watch your backs. And I know it’s everywhere, but something’s got to be done.”

Police say both men are expected to survive.

Three hours later, around 1:30 a.m., investigators say a man went to the Walmart on Elvis Presley Boulevard for help after someone pulled up and shot him because he refused to talk to them.

Police told WREG he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

About an hour after that, officers responded to another shooting on Vollintine Avenue near North Watkins Street.

One neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, said she heard about 10 gunshots.

“A lot of gunshots," she said.

She says the victim, who she only knows as Chris or 'Lil Red', came running to her house for help after being jumped by a group of people.

“Next thing I knew, we heard gunshots," she said. "So, as soon as we heard the gunshots, he came back and was like, ‘I got shot! I’ve been shot!’ And he was like, ‘call the police.’”

Police say he's also going to be OK, but solving these cases could be tricky because investigators say they weren’t given any descriptions of the suspects.

“I remember when these was peaceful neighborhoods, peaceful streets. And that’s what was want back again," Stokes said.

If you know anything that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.