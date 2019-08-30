× Woman says boyfriend accidentally shot her during traffic stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who was shot in the leg in Whitehaven says the shooting was an accident, but her boyfriend is facing other charges.

Katrina Farmer, 30, was shot just before midnight Thursday night in front of a home on Ruth Drive.

“I’m just in a lot of pain, barely can walk,” Farmer said as she got out of the hospital Friday.

She’s recovering while her boyfriend, Nickalous Ladd, sits in jail. Ladd faces eight charges, ranging from drug possession to unlawful possession of a weapon to traffic offenses.

It all started when Ladd was driving and Farmer was the passenger. She says he ran a red light at Shelby Drive and Hodge, while a police officer was behind him. The officer tried to pull them over but Ladd didn’t stop until about a mile away when he reached his mother’s house on Ruth.

When the officer approached, Ladd had a gun in the car.

“He was trying to put the gun in the glove compartment and the police was getting out the car, walking toward our car,” Farmer said. “And next thing I know the gun went, ‘Pow!'”

Farmer had accidentally been shot in the leg. She was taken to the hospital.

But it wasn’t just a gun officers say they found in Ladd’s possession. They say he also had various pills, including ecstasy.