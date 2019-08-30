Week two of the high school football season leaves Cordova, Whitehaven, White Station and Melrose all 2-0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS-- Week two of the high school football season is in the books and Cordova, White Station, Whitehaven, and Melrose all remain unbeaten.

The Wolves jumping out to a 21-0 lead on Germantown only to see the Red Devils come storming, scoring with less than a minute to go to get within one. But Germantown misses the extra point and Cordova snaps the Red Devils 22-game regular season unbeaten streak.

White Station, under first year coach Reid Yarborough, rolls over Arlington 42-0.

Whitehaven moves to 2-and-0 with a 23-7 win over Ridgeway while Melrose pours it on late in a 41-18 win over East.

After sitting out week one, Olive Branch opens the season with a hard fought 13-7 loss to visiting Clinton.