MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's almost the end of the season for sunflowers at the Agricenter, but there is still time to check them out.

Photojournalist Tyler Chow made this video to show them off before they're gone.

Almost 80,000 flower seeds were planted this year.

To view them, enter from Walnut Bend Road and park in the lot.