Photographer accused of not delivering pictures says she’s ‘terrified’ after harassment

Southaven, Miss.- The Southaven photographer accused of taking pictures and not delivering them is speaking for the first time.

Haily Humphreys said she started her photography business three years ago. She said she was inspired by a family member to pursue it.

“It was a passion of mine to capture memories because of the childhood I had. I didn’t get to capture memories that were great,” Humphreys said.

She told WREG she’s been on a break from work recovering from a car crash. Now she’s concerned about the future of the business after recent accusations against her.

This week we introduced you to Jenna Severino-Arnold, who said she hired Humphreys to take her wedding pictures in April. Months later, she had no pictures or a refund of the $900 she paid.

She’s one of dozens of people who said they’ve had similar incidents losing hundreds of dollars.

Humphreys said all customers signed a nonrefundable contract with the following clause: “This is nonrefundable unless we the photographers cancel the date. If a refund is wanted this will be discussed in a new contract.”

Based on the terms of contract, she said Severino-Arnold is the only one entitled to a refund because her pictures were corrupted.

“I feel for Jenna. I hurt for her but the images were either corrupt, lost or technology isn’t perfect,” Humphreys said.

When asked about other customers, Humphreys said if they could provide documentation she will issue a refund.

She’s now concerned about recent harassment on social media following the accusations.

“I’ve been terrified for my life. I’ve had to take off work. I’m trying to give Jenna her money and how am I supposed to work to give people money back if people are threatening to come to my job? It’s scary. My family has been affected,” Humphreys said.

Severino-Arnold said she received a check Friday refunding her of the $900.