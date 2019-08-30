× No charges filed against MPD officers after man’s death ruled suicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — No charges will be filed against two Memphis Police officers after the shooting death of a man, prosecutors say.

The July 2018 death of D’Mario Perkins was ruled a suicide by the medical examiner, according to a spokesman with the district attorney’s office.

Officers David Reinke and Brandon Barnes shot Perkins on July 25, 2018, after Perkins allegedly fired his weapon at the officers.

But a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head came before the shots fired by two officers, according to the medical examiner.

The two officers pulled over Perkins that night for a traffic violation. When officers, approached him, Perkins immediately threatened the officers, according to police. When he fired his weapon, the officers did the same, and Perkins later died from his injuries.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said at the time that both the officers involved were wearing their body cameras at the time of the shooting. Neither officer was injured during the shooting.

Weirich informed Perkins’ family Friday morning.