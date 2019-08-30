× Memphis man accused of shooting man, robbing him

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man sits in jail after he allegedly tried to kill a man after robbing him.

According to police it all started when Michael Caldwell called the victim in July 2019 saying he would give the man his car if he paid $250. The two men met and the victim told the suspect that he wouldn’t get a dime until he got his car and keys back.

After pointing the victim in the right direction, Caldwell allegedly struck him from behind and attacked him for several minutes. He then took the victim’s money from his pocket.

The victim was shot in the left shoulder as he was running away from the scene.

Caldwell was charged with attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm.