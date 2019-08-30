× Man charged after Horn Lake police say he scared bus full of kids

HORN LAKE, Miss. — Elementary school students on board a broken-down school bus had some scary moments after a man nearby began acting erratically and police were called to the scene.

The bus broke down Thursday afternoon near Camelot Drive and Ashwood Cove. The district says as they were waiting for a replacement bus, a man came up and was acting erratically.

The driver called police, who said the man was yelling and creating a disturbance.

Amanda Martin, whose 10-year-old daughter was on the bus, said it was a terrifying call to receive.

She believes a man who lives in the area was angry the bus was stalled in front of his home, and was making statements to alarm the children.

“They were on the ground with their backpacks over their heads and freaking out,” Martin said.

A woman who didn’t want to be identified said she saw the commotion, with about three or four police cars.

Police took the man, who lives in the neighborhood, into custody on charges of being drunk in public and disturbing the peace.

The mother we spoke with relieved the situation wasn’t worse, and she’s thankful to the bus driver for protecting the children.

“It’s really nice to have somebody looking out for our kids,” she said.

The man accused of disturbing the peace didn’t want to talk about what happened.