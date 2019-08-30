× Man carjacked after leaving work in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Memphis police are looking for four guys who carjacked a man while he was leaving work. It happened in a neighborhood near Egypt Central and New Allen Road.

The victim, who doesn’t want to be identified, was working at a home for disabled people on Voltaire Avenue and had just got in his car after clocking out around 11 pm.

“I look to my left and next thing I know I see this one guy coming up to my car,” he says.

The victim says the man tried to pull him out of the driver’s seat.

“I’m trying to lock the doors and get away and we’re wrestling with the door,” the victim says.

He says his attacker pulled a gun as three other guys came running up. All of them demanded he get out. With the deck clearly stacked against him, he did what they wanted.

“So, I run in the house and tell my co-worker to call 911 and basically watch them drive off with my car,” he says.

His phone and wallet were inside. He told police what he could but says he didn’t get a good look at the guys.

“It was very, very dark in that area. Everybody wore hoodies, ski masks,” he says.

The incident happened two weeks ago but police just released video of the suspected carjackers Friday. It shows them walking in the neighborhood minutes before the crime occurred. Investigators hope the video leads to some arrests.

“I mean, if they catch them they catch them but I’m a firm believer in karma,” the victim says.

Police found his car several days later at a vacant home right next to where the carjacking happened. No one was in it and neither was his stuff. To make matters worse the car was damaged when police found it and the victim is still waiting on needed repairs. That’s tough for him because he uses the car to work two other jobs driving for Uber and Lyft.

“I mean, it’s stopping me from making my income, extra income at that,” he says.

If you know anything about this carjacking, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.