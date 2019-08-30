Live at 9: Mayor Lee Harris, world travel with Dave and Dale & Mo’Nique

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris

Shelby County’s mayor wants the county to invest more into the Memphis Area Transit Authority. In fact, Mayor Lee Harris plans to present a proposal to the county commission next month.

He explained how this will help those who use public transportation in the Mid-South.

Traveling the world with Dave and Dale

Dave Cornthwaite and Dale Sanders have literally been all over the world and they're showing no signs of slowing down. They stopped by Live at 9 to talk about their most recent adventures and what they have in the works.

Comedian Mo'Nique

The queen of comedy is back in Memphis and she's bringing the laughs at Memphis' own Chuckles Comedy House this weekend.

For more information, click here.

