× James Cameron teases possible ‘Terminator’ trilogy

NEW YORK — “Terminator: Dark Fate” picks up after James Cameron’s “Terminator: Judgment Day,” and a new trailer for the franchise’s latest installment is here.

“You may have changed the future, but you didn’t change our fate,” says human/Terminator hybrid from the future Grace, played by Mackenzie Davis.

Fans shouldn’t expect this latest movie, produced by Cameron and directed by Tim Miller of “Deadpool,” to wrap up the “Terminator” saga.

Cameron told Deadline this week he is thinking of an entirely new trilogy.

“We spent several weeks breaking story and figuring out what type of story we wanted to tell so we would have something to pitch Linda (Hamilton, aka Sarah Connor),” Cameron said. “When we got a handle on something, we looked at it as a three-film arc, so there is a greater story there to be told.”

But that will depend on how audiences react to the first one.

“If we get fortunate enough to make some money with ‘Dark Fate’ we know exactly where we can go with the subsequent films,” Cameron said.

The franchise’s two original stars, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Hamilton, have returned for the new film. Edward Furlong, who was a child actor when he portrayed John Connor in the second film, is back to play him as an adult.