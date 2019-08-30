× Horseshoe Casino cleaning up after water main break

TUNICA, Miss. — Gamblers at Horseshoe casino in Tunica got more than what they bargained for Thursday night when a water main in the ceiling burst.

Visitors say water poured onto the game tables, drenching the floors. Some visitors said that’s a safety concern.

“That’s a lawsuit,” visitor Derrick Johnson said. “Somebody could’ve gotten hurt or anything. They could slip and fall or anything. A lot of things could’ve happened.”

The casino said in a statement the affected area is closed off but the rest of the casino is operating as normal.

“That’s a little bit much for me. I mean you would think for everyone’s safety and with some of the issues they would close off pretty much close off the whole thing for now, but I guess money means more than anything,” visitor Telissa Williams said.

No one was injured and casino officials said they are working to fix the problem and clean up the damage.

The casino also said in the statement that the safety and security of their guests and employees is their top priority.

They say they expect everything to be back to normal in the next 24 hours.