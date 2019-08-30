× Attorney: Former Oxford officer indicted in Dominique Clayton’s death

OXFORD, Miss. — A former Oxford police officer has been indicted by a grand jury in the Dominique Clayton murder case, according to an attorney representing the slain woman’s family.

Prosecutors were at the Lafayette County courthouse Friday afternoon meeting with members of Clayton’s family, letting them know a grand jury has indicted Matthew Kinne.

But the family wasn’t told what the indictment says or what Kinne’s been indicted for.

Clayton, a 32-year-old mother of four, was found shot dead in her Oxford home May 19. Her family has zero doubt who is responsible.

Clayton’s mother said she’s still hoping that Kinne is convicted of capital murder and gets the death sentence.

But as Kinne sits in jail, there’s still plenty of doubt about whether he’ll ever stand trial for capital murder.

Clayton family attorney Carlos Moore says the family learned Friday a grand jury indicted the former Oxford police officer, who’s been linked romantically with Clayton. That’s about all prosecutors will tell them.

“We don’t know if the indictment is for capital murder, we don’t know if it’s for first degree murder or manslaughter,” Moore said.

The news came during a meeting between the district attorney’s office and Clayton’s mother and stepfather Friday afternoon, a meeting even their attorney wasn’t allowed to attend.

“I find that irregular,” Moore4 said. “It’s very offensive as an officer of the court.”

Moore says the family is being told more than prosecutors will tell WREG.

An assistant district attorney writes he is “not at liberty to release any information on an open investigation.”

“In their opinion, they had to wait another little few days until the judge says they can announce it publicly,” Moore said.

In May, the Clayton family made clear their intent to sue the city of Oxford for $5 million, but they have to wait 90 days from that notice to go ahead and file the civil lawsuit. That could be happening sometime near the end of September.