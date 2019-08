Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis fire crews were called to East Memphis overnight after several apartments went up in flames.

It happened at the Sherwood Manor Apartments on Rhodes Avenue around 1 a.m. on Friday, August 30.

Several units were reportedly damaged but thankfully we haven't received reports of any injuries so far.

It's not yet clear how the fire started or how many people were displaced.

WREG's Melissa Moon is gathering more details.