D.A.: Theesfeld indicted in Ole Miss student’s murder

Posted 3:18 pm, August 30, 2019, by

Brandon Theesfeld is charged with murder in the death of fellow University of Mississippi student Ally Kostial.

OXFORD, Miss. — Brandon Theesfeld, the man accused of killing University of Mississippi student Ally Kostial last month, was indicted by a Lafayette County grand jury Friday, the district attorney’s office said.

Theesfeld, a 22-year-old former student from Texas, is charged with capital murder.

Last week, as Theesfeld appeared before a judge, his attorneys revoked a request for bond and instead requested a mental evaluation, citing new information.

Kostial, 21, was found dead in Harmontown, Mississippi in July. Theesfeld was later captured at a gas station in Memphis.

