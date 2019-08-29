× Woman dead after early morning fire in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials have launched an investigation after a woman was found unresponsive and later died as the result of an apartment fire in Hickory Hill.

It happened at the Village Green Apartments in the 3400 block of Wild Rye Lane around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, August 29.

First responders said when they arrived they found smoke coming from the two-story home and it took them nearly an hour to bring the fire under control.

During the search of the building a female was found unresponsive inside. She was rushed to St. Francis Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Authorities did not release the woman’s name and a cause of death has not been determined.

The fire was caused by unattended food that was left on the stove.