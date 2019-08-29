Residents call for action after child injured in shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A 7-year-old is recovering after he was caught in the gunfire during an overnight shooting Tuesday and, although three suspects are in custody, the community is still in shock.

Memphis police say a rapid succession of gunfire started around 10 p.m. Tuesday on Browning Avenue, which is near the Orange Mound area in Bethel Grove. A corner home was shot up while 13 people were inside.

A 7-year-old boy named LaDarrius was hit, reportedly in the stomach, by one of those bullets.

Police arrested 19-year-old Alexander Lewis, 23-year-old Malik Martin and a 17-year-old for the crime. Three high-powered rifles and ammunition were found with Lewis when he was arrested.

"It was just total disbelief," Rev. Reginald Tucker said.

Tucker has called Orange Mound home his entire life. He has seen and heard a lot. But something he can never get used to is a child being victimized by violence.

"When you're shooting into a house and injuring the child, that is just totally unreal to be that ruthless."

Orange Mound residents say they're pleased that more guns are off of the streets, but now there's an emphasis on how to restore the community's sense of safety.

"Now we have to focus on the future of Orange Mound," Tucker said.

LaDarrius' family set up a GoFundMe account in hopes of raising money for unexpected expenses and to move away from their current home.