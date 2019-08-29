× One charged after string of auto auction and tow yard break-ins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say they’ve nabbed at least one culprit after a string of thefts from Memphis auto auction and tow yards over the past few weeks.

Surveillance pictures taken last month at a gas station off Winchester show 18-year-old Paterrio Hopson. Police say he and several others were driving stolen cars from the Memphis Auto Auction when they showed up at the spot.

After WREG showed the photos, someone from the public called Crime Stoppers identifying Hopson.

According to court records, another man who was with Hopson at the time of the burglary back on July 19 identified him to police too.

Hopson and others are accused of stealing 12 cars, ranging from an Audi A4 to multiple Dodge Chargers and a Nissan Altima.

He is charged with theft up to $250,000.

To make matters worse, WREG was there just days later when the same spot was hit again. The thieves knocked down a fence and drove the cars down a hill, with two of the vehicles getting stuck in the process.

This is Hopson’s first listed arrest in Shelby County Court. Family members on Thursday had no idea about the arrest. They said they haven’t heard from him in nearly a year and did not want to comment further.

No word if Hopson is connected to the other auto auction thefts we’ve told you about.