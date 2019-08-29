× Name, number left on receipt lead police to pizza, chicken wing robbery suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A name and a phone number left on a pizza delivery receipt led police straight to a man accused of robbing a Domino’s delivery driver Wednesday night in Cordova.

The pizza delivery driver was delivering two pizzas and an order of chicken wings to a Cordova residence around 10 p.m. Wednesday. As he was walking to the front door, police said he heard a voice from behind him say, “Here I am.”

When the driver turned around, the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Marquez Johnson, grabbed the Domino’s warmer bag and told the driver “Let it go and it won’t be any trouble,” police said.

The driver let the suspect have the bag of pizza and wings, as he was trained to do. He told police the suspect never showed a weapon.

When police made the scene, they noticed Johnson’s name and phone number on the delivery receipt. Police found Johnson’s address two houses down from where the robbery happened, and he had an active warrant for contempt of juvenile court.

Police were able to search Johnson’s house and saw two Domino’s pizza boxes and a wing box on the kitchen table with the same receipt given to police by the delivery driver. Johnson was asleep in bed.

Johnson reportedly told police he was hungry, and that’s why he robbed the driver of the pizzas and wings. Police saw the Domino’s warmer bag directly across the street from the house.

The delivery driver picked Johnson out of a lineup as the man who robbed him of the pizzas and wings.

Johnson is facing a robbery charge and is due in court Friday.