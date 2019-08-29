× Man seriously hurt in shooting at troubled Whitehaven apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the second time in less than a month, police are investigating a shooting a Memphis apartment complex already riddled with problems.

Police say a man was shot around 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Peppertree Apartments on Graceland Drive in Whitehaven – a complex officers have become quite familiar with over the past few years.

Neighbors say it may have stemmed from a dice game gone wrong.

“I had my friend’s kids with me last night and I heard some shooting, and then they said it was some guy that money came up missing and he started shooting. That’s the only thing I know,” neighbor Katherine Crabb said.

Leomatra Ann Peterson tells WREG she didn’t hear it, but says that Wednesday morning, someone was shooting outside her apartment.

“I was woke. It was about 3 in the morning. It was big gun – they shot it about five times,” she said. “But I don’t move, ’cause I know that God has be covered ’cause I pray for this place every morning and my neighbors. I pray about ’em all the time.”

Late last month, a woman survived after being shot at the apartments.

Around the same time, Dontavious Whitfield and Courdarrius Perkins were indicted on first-degree murder charges after police say they shot and killed Kordedris Overton during an attempted robbery in February.

And last year, two people were killed in four separate shootings at the complex.

People who live there want to see change, whether it comes from the apartment’s owners or law enforcement.

“I’m scared. I’m ready to move,” Crabb said. “I wish the apartment complex would do a lot better doing their job cleaning these apartments up.”

“What police? They don’t come ’til somebody die,” Peterson added. “They say it’s so bad, why don’t they cruise through here every now and then?”

Police say they don’t have any details about the suspect in this latest shooting, and as of Thursday morning, hadn’t responded to our requests for more information.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.