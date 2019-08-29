× Man indicted after gun sale dispute leads to deadly shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 25-year-old man was indicted on several charges including felony murder after a deadly shooting earlier this year.

According to officials, Jerrahmiah Rankins agreed to meet 18-year-old Crishawn Pratcher and a 17-year-old near Egypt Central and Kerwin Road on April 16, 2019 to buy a gun. An argument broke out during negotiations and Rankins told the two victims that he was just going to keep the weapon.

Rankins reportedly got into a car and told the driver to pull away. That’s when authorities said he fired a single shot at the victims. The bullet reportedly went through the younger teen’s hand before striking Pratcher in the torso.

Pratcher was pronounced dead on the scene. The second victim survived his injury.

Rankins was indicted on first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm, being a convicted felony in possession of a gun and theft of property charges.