Man flashed U of M student in campus library, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man they say flashed a University of Memphis student while she was studying in the library in the middle of the day. Her fellow students, like sophomore Marina Law, are outraged.

“I would never want to go to school and just random a guy come up to me and flash himself,” Law said.

Investigators say the man ran off when the young woman reached for her phone. The accused flasher was caught on camera in various parts of the library. The incident happened a month ago, but the accused flasher is still out there and police just released the photos of him on Thursday.

We showed them to every student we talked with, but none of them recognized him, and they were all upset to learn he hasn’t been caught.

Freshmen Jaleah Little and Tanaya Nandedkar never thought they’d hear about something like this in their first week of college. It’s a rude awakening for them.

“It’s just unacceptable,” Nandedkar said. “I am going to invest in a pepper spray.”

“There’s no reason for you to do that here just keep that at home, keep it in your pants,” Little said.

All of the students we came across feel sorry for the young woman and they doubt it’s something she’ll get over anytime soon.

“Some traumatizing events like that happen very randomly. So, you never know what to expect. She’s probably going to be going to school wondering if it’s going to happen to her again,” Law said.

If you know anything about this incident, please call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.