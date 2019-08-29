× Man critically injured following overnight shooting at Peppertree Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for suspects following an overnight shooting at the Peppertree Apartments.

Authorities said they responded to the 4300 block of Graceland around 10 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, to find a male had been shot.

He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

So far, police have not released any suspect information.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.