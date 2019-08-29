× Helena-West Helena schools evacuated after threat

HELENA – WEST HELENA, Ark. — Officials in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas have evacuated all schools after reportedly receiving a threat.

This is a developing story and we are working to gather more information.

The actions come just days after the school district issued a statement to parents saying they received information of a possible school shooting in Kentucky and Arkansas.

“The Helena-West Helena School District is not aware of any specific threat involving our schools,” the school posted at the time. “However, the Helena-West Helena School District has been in contact with the Helena-West Helena Police Department to ensure increased police presence and ongoing communication throughout the week. Precautions are being taken to address safety concerns. The Helena-West Helena School District wants to assure our parent that we will work closely with our police department, school security officers, and our staff to closely monitor all threats in an effort to protect students and staff.”

