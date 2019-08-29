× Former officer who resigned after Martavious Banks incident arrested for DUI, assault

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Memphis police officer involved in the high-profile Martavious Banks shooting case was arrested following a fight at a local gas station.

According to police, they were called to the Circle K gas station on North Germantown Road around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28. When they arrived they said they found a man covered in blood and Jamarcus Jeames trying to to flee the scene.

The victim told police it all started after Jeames nearly hit him while pulling up to the gas station. After the suspect returned to his vehicle words were exchanged between the two men. That’s when Jeames allegedly grabbed the man and tackled him to the ground.

Other customers had to break up the fight before police arrived.

Police said they discovered several bottles of beer and rum inside Jeames’ car. He was charged with assault, DUI and public intoxication.

Jeames resigned from the Memphis Police Department in February, several months after he was involved in the September shooting of Martavious Banks.

MPD said a review found Jeames had turned off both his personal and in-car cameras during part of the chase and shooting, used his patrol car to block Banks’ vehicle, drove recklessly and failed to turn on his blue lights pursuing the suspect, and failed to notify dispatch of the pursuit, all in violation of policy.

Jeames was one of three officers who chased Banks inside a home on Gill in Whitehaven Sept. 17 and fired multiple shots at him.