54-year-old leaves executive-level job to become Memphis police officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At 54 years old, Jeffrey Rose was the oldest of the 34 men and women who were sworn in as Memphis police officers Thursday night. His story is unlike most as well.

“I worked my way up in the food service industry, and I was an executive at several different companies,” said Rose.

But before that, he served as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps. Always a marine at heart, Rose traded his business attire for yet another uniform, that of a police officer in his adopted hometown.

“Yes, I did take a pay cut,” Rose joked.

“It shows that they want to become the best in blue, that they’ve chosen us,” said MPD Director Michael Rallings.

Also making history Thursday, is 26-year-old Marquavius Williams. He’s the first person in MPD’s history to graduate the police academy after first graduating MPD’S clergy academy.

“I always wanted to be a police officer, always in my heart, and along the way I got into ministry,” said Williams.

It’s a dream Williams and others will fulfill when they report to duty next week.

“Will police work be an adjustment? Absolutely, but overall, I’m here to serve. I’m here to take care of the citizens of Memphis ultimately, and that’s what I want to do,” said Rose.

Rallings said MPD will have a little under 2,100 officers with the newest recruits. They’re hoping to reach 2,200 officers.