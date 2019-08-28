× Victims, suspect identified after deadly Arkansas standoff

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — One day after a police standoff ended with three people dead in Helena-West Helena, neighbors and law enforcement are filling in the details about the suspect and the victims.

There are a number of factors that led to the tragic standoff that ended with a double homicide and an officer-involved shooting, and nothing could have called for the horrible events that occurred.

Both neighbors and police have confirmed that one of the victims has a history linked to sex crimes against a minor.

Back in 2016, Christine Fulmer faced charges of permitting abuse of a minor and endangering the welfare of an incompetent person when she was accused of allowing an underage family member to have sex with 44-year-old William Watson.

Neighbors and police said Tuesday’s suspect, Raymond Lewis Williams Jr., saw Fulmer and the other victim, Deanna Banks, in his front yard. It was an angry confrontation that turned deadly.

“Mr. Williams got agitated about the situation that she was there in the area, and based off witness statements, he came out and started shooting,” Helena-West Helena Police Chief James Smith said.

After killing Fulmer and Banks, police said Williams went back into the house. When officers made the scene, they said he appeared on the porch with a gun and started a six-hour standoff that ended just after 10 p.m.

“I seen when they were shooting, and he was shooting back,” family member Denise Marie Williams said. “The sniper ducked. We ducked. I know that they picked him, and they got him.”

The house on North Washington Street still shows major evidence,with bullet holes in the front door, a broken window and a mess inside, but the real damage is in the community that lost three people.

“You know, my sorrow, my heart goes out to all the victims,” Denise Williams said. “I feel sorry for the whole family, all of them, including mine.”

We met with Williams’ mother, who is not just mourning her son, but all the loss of life.

“I am deeply truly sorry,” the suspect’s mother, Brenda Burrell, said. “I apologize for me, and I apologize for my son. But he wasn’t at his self.”