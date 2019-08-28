Click here to see results in the Mississippi runoff election

Two workers injured after fuel fire in Millington

Posted 8:34 am, August 28, 2019, by and , Updated at 09:00AM, August 28, 2019

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Two workers have been rushed to the hospital following a fuel fire at the Memphis International Raceway.

That facility is located at 5555 Victory in Millington, Tennessee.

According to officials the workers were trying to remove a lid on a fuel barrel using a grinder when sparks caused a fire outside the barrel. One worker sustained burns to 50 percent of his body while another worker was  burned on 35 percent of his body.

A hazmat team was initially called out to the scene but authorities have since scaled back the response saying the situation is not hazardous.

The fire has been extinguished.

