Two workers injured after fuel fire in Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Two workers have been rushed to the hospital following a fuel fire at the Memphis International Raceway.

That facility is located at 5555 Victory in Millington, Tennessee.

According to officials the workers were trying to remove a lid on a fuel barrel using a grinder when sparks caused a fire outside the barrel. One worker sustained burns to 50 percent of his body while another worker was burned on 35 percent of his body.

A hazmat team was initially called out to the scene but authorities have since scaled back the response saying the situation is not hazardous.

The fire has been extinguished.