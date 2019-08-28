× Soccer star Carli Lloyd received offers to kick in NFL preseason games

NEW YORK — USWNT star Carli Lloyd is “seriously considering” kicking in the NFL after nailing a 55-yard field goal at a Philadelphia Eagles practice last week.

Lloyd was offered the chance to participate with two different teams in NFL preseason games this week, her coach James Galanis told CNN.

“She declined because she is playing with the USA women’s national team on Thursday but is seriously considering a future in the NFL,” he said.

Galanis said the 37-year-old player has had conversations with a head coach and a general manager from two different teams in the league.

“(She is) seriously considering it,” Galanis said. “It would be a great opportunity for her as she loves challenges. Not to mention the impact it will have on (women) across the world.”

Lloyd took many by surprise when she stopped by a Philadelphia Eagles practice on August 20 and hit field goals from 40 and 55 yards. She even got the attention of former vice president of player personnel for the Dallas Cowboys Gil Brandt, who said he didn’t think “it would be long before we see a woman break through this NFL barrier.”

“Next thing I know, everything is blowing up,” Lloyd told NBC Sports Philadelphia this week. “I’m sort of entertaining the idea,” she said, speaking of the NFL option.

“I think I definitely could do it with the right practice and the right technique,” she said. “But I don’t want to go in there blindly, I want to actually attempt to do it. I know I definitely could do it because anything I set my mind to do, I can do it, and I actually do kick balls for a living.”

It would be a challenge, she told CNN, and that’s what’s motivating her to consider the possibility.

“If I do play it will be after a process of training, spending some training time with a team and then making my final decision,” she said.

And echoing her trainer’s remarks, she said she hopes the opportunity spreads an important message to young girls.

“I hope I can inspire girls around the world to believe in themselves and know that anything is possible when you believe in yourself,” she said.