Seven-year-old boy critically injured in Bethel Grove shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A seven-year-old boy is reportedly fighting for his life after an overnight shooting in the Bethel Grove neighborhood.

According to police, the boy was inside a home in the 2700 block of Browning around 10 p.m. Tuesday when shots were fired into the house striking the child. He was rushed to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital by a private vehicle.

Authorities did not release any suspect information.

If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.