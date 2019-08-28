Pass It On: A delivery driver receives help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — This story starts at La Belle Haven Baptist Church in Olive Branch and ends next door at Sweet Peas Restaurant. Our playmaker, Walter Hopper wants to help a friend named Billy Brown.

"He works for a very good express delivery company," explained Hopper. "He's been the guy that is so committed. Hired right out of college and here he is 30 something years later he's got the same job, the same company and he's a very committed person."

"He provides for his family. He provides for his church, and he leaves the building in the morning with the truck full and he comes back with it empty every day."

But recently Billy has had some health issues.

"He had some heart issues and had to have open heart surgery. And he came back in a short time frame. We saw him at work one morning and he was looking rough and he was feeling rough."

"We hear the next day that he's having to have surgery with some amputations of his foot."

Amputation, for a delivery driver? That's not good. Let's Pass It On!

Walter had Billy meet the WREG team at Sweet Peas Restaurant.

"You showed up for work, you always got it done, and you've just been having 11 tough months. And we want to encourage you with something today."

Walter counted out the money. There's $300 from News Channel 3, $300 from our anonymous donor and even a bit more from some businesses along Billy's route.

"They gave an additional seven, eight, nine and $1000."

"God's good all the time."

"He is."

It's been a tough year for Billy. This money will help.

"I had quad-douple bypass last August. Was off for four months. Came back and then had to have partial foot amputation," Billy said. "We were just sitting down two days ago figuring out how we were going to come up with the money to pay for Abigail's books for school this year."

It was perfect timing for this Pass It On surprise.