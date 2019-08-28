× Martavious Banks gets probation, release imminent

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Martavious Banks, the man who was indicted on charges after he was shot by a Memphis police officer, is expected to be released from jail Wednesday night.

Banks spent months recovering in the hospital after he was shot by police following chase in September 2018. He was then transferred to jail.

Memphis Police have said Banks’ shooting started with a traffic stop, but according to an investigative report, the officer who pulled Banks over lied about the reason for doing so.