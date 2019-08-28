Live at 9: Juvenile crime, the opioid crisis, Jim Norton & Watercooler Wednesday

Waiving fees at Juvenile Court

Shelby County’s Juvenile Court will waive a number of their fees in an effort not to saddle parents with more problems when they are often already struggling.

Court costs, court-appointed attorney’s fees and detention fees will come to an end. That decision came just a week after the Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission released a report that said the number of charges for major violent crimes among juveniles has increased significantly.

Judge Dan Michael joined us to talk about this.

Implications of big pharma paying up

Johnson and Johnson has been ordered to pay up for its role in the opioid crisis and Purdue Pharma is reportedly involved in its own settlement process. What are the implications for theses cases? Here to weigh in is Brian Sullivan with Turning Point Treatment Center.

Elegant Southern style with Jim Norton

When it comes to throwing the party to end all parties celebrities turn to Jim Norton. He stopped by to tell us about a unique opportunity to learn from him and others when it comes to elegant southern style.

Watercooler Wednesday

It's Watercooler Wednesday and we're talking selfies and emojis! Bev Johnson, Crash Davis and Todd Demers joined us on Live at 9.