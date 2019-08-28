Click here to see results in the Mississippi runoff election

Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital to soon break ground on $3 million green space

Posted 12:00 pm, August 28, 2019, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital will soon break ground on a $3 million outdoor space that will promote healing through nature.

The two-acre garden area, which will formally be known as Le Bonheur Green, will be located on Adams Street adjacent to the hospital’s entrance. The goal is to give patients and their families a place to step away from the hospital and the stresses of treatment.

“Our families have long needed an outdoor green space to provide the kind of natural healing and respite simply not available inside,” said Le Bonheur President Michael Wiggins. “Le Bonheur Green is an extension of the healing that happens inside the hospital.”

Plans for the space include large open grass areas, a prayer labyrinth, a front porch gathering space and a heart-shaped walking path.

The project will be fully funded by donations.

For more information on how you can help, click here or call (901) 287-6308.

Photo Gallery

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.