Click here to see results in the Mississippi runoff election

Grizzlies official tapped for Tennessee sports betting panel

Posted 9:26 am, August 28, 2019, by

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Memphis Grizzlies official is joining a council that will regulate Tennessee’s new online-only sports betting law.

In Monday’s letter, Tennessee Senate Speaker Randy McNally announced Kandace C. Stewart will serve a term on the sports betting board that expires June 30, 2021. Stewart is the team’s business operations and external affairs director.

Five of nine council slots have been filled, meaning the board has enough members to vote and conduct business. It’s unclear when the council will start working in earnest or when sports betting will begin.

The law requires at least quarterly meetings.

Ex-House Speaker Glen Casada made two appointments. His replacement, Cameron Sexton, has one pick to make.

McNally made three appointments.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is expected to reveal his three selections in the coming weeks.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.