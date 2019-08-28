Click here to see results in the Mississippi runoff election

AT&T strike comes to an end

Posted 10:04 am, August 28, 2019, by and

Members of the Communications Workers of America (CWA) walk a picket line outside of an AT&T office Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Miami. CWA union members in the southeast went on strike Friday over unfair labor practices by management during negotiations for a new contract. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

ATLANTA, Ga. — A massive strike by more than 20,000 AT&T has come to an end after several days.

On Wednesday, negotiators for the Communications Workers of America released a statement announcing an end to the strike.

“CWA members’ spirit and solidarity over the last four days showed the company that we would not back down until they bargained with us in good faith,” said CWA District 3 Vice President Richard Honeycutt. “This was a historic strike that showed the power that working people have when they join together.”

CWA workers will return to work on Wednesday.

More than 20,000 AT&T workers in nine Southern states, including Tennessee and Mississippi,  went on strike over the weekend, saying that the  telecommunications company wasn’t bargaining in good faith over a new contract.

The union, the Communications Workers of America, also said AT&T wasn’t sending negotiators who had the authority to make decisions.

AT&T said it disagreed with the union’s claims of bad bargaining practices.

