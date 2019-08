× Women injured following shooting in Grahamwood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women were rushed to the hospital Tuesday after a shooting in the Grahamwood neighborhood.

It happened in the 1900 block of Carter Avenue before 10 a.m.

One of the victims was rushed to the hospital in critical condition while the other was reportedly grazed by a bullet. She is expected to be okay.

The male suspect fled the scene in a brown vehicle. Police said he is known to the victims.