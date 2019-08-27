× Woman arrested after golf club attack on Summer Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was arrested after police say she was caught on surveillance video attacking another woman with a golf club.

The victim told police she was in the 4200 block of Summer Avenue on August 18 when she became involved in a verbal altercation with Lambreeka Gaston.

The pair were separated by a common acquaintance and that’s when Gaston was seen on camera running around a vehicle and grabbing a golf club from the trunk. She then reportedly advanced on the victim and began hitting her with the club.

The victim tried to run away but was pursued by Gaston, police said.

The incident left the victim bloody and with a gash in her arm that needed stitches.

Gaston was charged with aggravated assault.