WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis police are investigating after a shooting at a local motel.

It happened at the Budget inn in the 4300 block of East Broadway around 11: 30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said there was some sort of disturbance at the business followed by shots. Two people were injured when the bullets shattered glass nearby.

The shooter fled the scene before police arrived.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at732-4444.