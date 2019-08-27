Voting machine malfunctions at Lafayette County precinct

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Mississippi residents are heading to the polls to choose a Republican nominee for governor. But one precinct has already reported having issues with a voting machine.

Ethan Peterson says he ran into trouble while trying to vote at a precinct in Lafayette County Tuesday morning. He tried multiple times to select one candidate, and it kept defaulting to another.

"I alerted one of the poll workers who said it had happened to her earlier. That's when they started getting concerned that something was actually wrong with the machine," he said.

The machine is one of 56 that's being used in the county for Tuesday's election. Baretta Mosley, the circuit clerk, said it was tested Friday and passed all the tests then. So they took it out of service and made immediate repairs upon learning of the issue.

"We sent our county tech out to investigate, and that was a calibration issue. That problem was resolved in 30 minutes and everything is back up and running again," she said.

The secretary of state's office says 19 votes were cast before those repairs were made.