× SWAT team responds to hostage situation after two people found dead in Helena-West Helena

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Two people are dead in Helena-West Helena, and now the SWAT team is getting involved, a city official said.

The Helena-West Helena police chief said two people were found dead in the front yard of a residence on North Washington. He said the suspect is shooting at officers from the residence.

The SWAT team has been called to the house to handle the situation, and city officials said a hostage is involved. Arkansas State Police are also headed to the home to help law enforcement officers.

WREG has a crew on the way to the scene, and this breaking story will be updated as we learn more.